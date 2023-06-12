Raul Gonzalez set for Real Madrid U-turn after play-off win – ‘Raul is Real Madrid’

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez has stated for the first time his unequivocal desire to remain at the club next season for the first time.

The legendary striker had been linked with an exit for much of the last three months at the end of the season. Yet after his Castilla side overturned a 4-2 deficit in the Primera RFEF semi-final against Barcelona Atletic, he made it clear where his heart lies.

“You really never know what is going to happen. I like being at Real Madrid. I like being a coach for these guys because I’ve known a lot of them since they were 14 years old,” he told Cadena SER.

“I would love to continue here, to continue, which I think is what is going to happen. It’s the place I am happy in, and the place I want to be.”

They highlighted that there has been significant pressure within Real Madrid to see under-19 manager Alvaro Arbeloa take over the Castilla side, but that would require removing Raul. He says if it is up to him, he would stay.

“Raul is Real Madrid, it is where I feel good, happy and make people happy. Having that connection and being able to help players’ careers is where I want to be.”

Despite Raul’s past, it appears as if Arbeloa has the backing of the President in a way that the former doesn’t. How it plays out will reveal some of the politics behind the seens at La Casa Blanca.