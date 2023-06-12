Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain ‘open’ to Kylian Mbappe sale this summer – Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain would prefer to keep Kylian Mbappe if possible, but the French giants will consider sellling arguably the most valuable player in football this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that PSG do not want to see Mbappe go for free next summer. The Italian reported earlier that Mbappe had written a letter telling the club that he would not be executing the option to extend his contract for a further year next summer.

Romano reports that this caused a degree of shock at PSG. Those intentions would have become clear without any action from Mbappe until August, when the clause expires.

He goes on to say that they either want Mbappe to go this summer for a fee, or sign a new deal with the club.

 

Posted by

Tags Fabrizio Romano Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News