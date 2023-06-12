Paris Saint-Germain ‘open’ to Kylian Mbappe sale this summer – Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain would prefer to keep Kylian Mbappe if possible, but the French giants will consider sellling arguably the most valuable player in football this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that PSG do not want to see Mbappe go for free next summer. The Italian reported earlier that Mbappe had written a letter telling the club that he would not be executing the option to extend his contract for a further year next summer.

Romano reports that this caused a degree of shock at PSG. Those intentions would have become clear without any action from Mbappe until August, when the clause expires.

He goes on to say that they either want Mbappe to go this summer for a fee, or sign a new deal with the club.

PSG are surprised with Kylian Mbappé decision as there was NO legal need for Mbappe to send any letter — as from August 1 it’s automatically non-renewal. 🔴🔵 #PSG Paris position is clear: sign new deal or club open to let him go THIS summer. pic.twitter.com/AmETZt2YrQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023