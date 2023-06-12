New Real Madrid signing Fran Garcia speaks on return to club and competition with Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid presented their first signing of the season on Monday, with left-back Fran Garcia coming back to the club after three seasons at Rayo Vallecano.

The 23-year-old quickly impressed at Vallecas, and after becoming one of the better left-backs in La Liga over the past two seasons, Garcia earned a €5m move back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

President Florentino Perez highlighted that Garcia was further evidence of Real Madrid’s commitment to signing young players.

“We work to build the best team. We sign young players following a strategic line. Today is the first, welcome. Fran Garcia returns home.”

Garcia thanked Perez, unable to hide his happiness at being back at Real Madrid.

“I’m proud to be here and to be able to return to my home. Many thanks to the president for making it possible.”

“This is a dream that I have been pursuing since I arrived at Madrid. I dedicate myself, my body and my soul to working on the pitch.”

He highlighted that his experience with Rayo under Andoni Iraola was a big part of his growth, learning to battle there.

“I’ve done like my military service abroad, at Rayo, I have things to improve but I’ve grown a lot there. I’m a very consistent player and I also have Madrid to thank for that.”

Garcia is one of two natural left-backs in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, although Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba are all highly capable there. Garcia was asked about his direct competition in Ferland Mendy.

“Ferland is an incredible player, that’s how he has shown this time in Madrid. I come to do great things at the club.”

He did edge away from the idea that he might take Mendy’s spot in the team.

“I’m coming here to compete with anyone, I come to add what I can, and the truth is that being able to come here is an incredible dream.”

Mendy’s biggest issue this past season was staying fit, and if the Frenchman suffers similar problems this season, Garcia will be given ample opportunity to prove his worth. Mendy is on the face of it defensively stronger, but Garcia is one of the most difficult attacking full-backs to handle, and the prospect of him flanking Vinicius Junior is a scary one for oppposition right-backs.