Negotiations between Real Madrid and Chelsea for Kai Havertz ‘off’ – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attack this summer, having lost four of their frontline already. That leaves only Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Alvaro Rodriguez starting next season as part of the attack.

It leaves Los Blancos desperately needing to bring in options, and one of the names most closely linked with them in recent weeks has been Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. The German forward has been good if not exceptional since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and Real Madrid believe he has the quality to do so.

However according to Fabrizio Romano, talks between the two sides have broken down. The Italian transfer guru claims that negotiations have been brought to a halt, with Real Madrid unwilling to raise their bid over €60m for Havertz and Chelsea unwilling to accept any lower currently.

Real Madrid have no intention to pay big fee for Kai Havertz. He's appreciated by Ancelotti but no plans to spend €60m plus add-ons requested by Chelsea. Negotiations currently off, could only change if price tag will be lower later in the window.

The 24-year-old German is one of an array of attacking options Mauricio Pochettino will have to fit into his side next season, but Real Madrid will not be taking Havertz off his hands (so to speak), unless the price tag falls.

Havertz was reportedly one of Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred recruits this summer, and he certainly would have given them an avenue into the final third. However Los Blancos tend not to spend on options that are no guaranteed starters, and currently he would perhaps only be so as a conventional number nine.