Nacho Fernandez ready to sign Real Madrid extension

Nacho Fernandez is set to agree a 12 month extension to stay at Real Madrid this summer.

The veteran defender was linked with a potential move away from Madrid as he approached a crucial call on his future in the Spanish capital.

The 33-year-old has never been a regular starter, at any point in his 14 seasons with Los Blancos, but he remains consistently important to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Nacho admitted he was considering his options, as he wants to end his career with a run of first team action, which Real Madrid may not be able to provide.

However, the situation now looks to be resolved, with the one club man staying in Madrid, ahead of an expected official announcement in the coming weeks.

“There are always offers, but I’ve decided to stay one more year. I’m happy about it and I’m eager to continue”, as per reports from Marca.

Nacho was drafted into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad, for the upcoming UEFA Nations League semi final against Italy, after an injury to David Garcia.

De la Fuente could look to utilise his experience against Italy and Nacho is in line to earn just his 24th senior cap.