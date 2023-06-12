Jude Bellingham injury to keep him out of England duty

Teenage superstar Jude Bellingham is set to miss international duty with England next week, with his knee problem still giving him issues.

Bellingham, who has agreed a move to Real Madrid, but not yet been announced by Los Blancos, missed Borussia Dortmund’s final match of the season with the injury. It was rumoured that his knee problem might require surgery, but that idea has since been shut down.

It will however prevent him from playing the last two games of the season for England against Malta, and then North Macedonia, as per Marca. Bellingham will still travel to St. George’s Park in order to continue rehabilitation on the problem.

Los Blancos are expected to announce his arrival in the coming weeks, with Bellingham expected to become the future leader of Real Madrid’s midfield. How soon that will occur, and how much of a role the likes of Luka Modric will still play next season remain unclear.