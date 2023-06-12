Barcelona to hold talks over future with six players this week

Barcelona are looking to speed up their summer transfer plans in the coming weeks. Ahead of the end of the financial year for clubs at the end of June, the Blaugrana will want to get as many sales tied up as possible in order to ease the pressure on their salary limit.

Six players who have uncertain futures to say the least are the returning loanees from this season, of which MD claim that only two have a shot at staying at the club. Seemingly the Blaugrana will holds talks to clarify the future with all of them this week.

Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde are those two that could end up in the first-team squad next season (by design). Both are likely to leave if a decent offer arrives, and will likely have a chance to leave on loan too should that not transpire.

Clement Lenglet is the closest to a permanent exit. The French defender, who has one of the larger salaries at the club and spent last year on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is in talks with Spurs to get a deal done – something Barcelona are aiming for this week. The Catalan daily quote €10-15m as his price tag, although lower has been suggested elsewhere.

Meanwhile Samuel Umtiti has rebuilt his reputation with Lecce, and is expected to leave this summer too, with former side Lyon interested in him.

Sergino Dest spent the season on loan at Milan, but by the end of it was barely getting into the squad for the Rossoneri. The Blaugrana would no doubt like a sale, but may be forced into another loan, and must hope he can show his talents next season if that is the case. Union Berlin were linked with Dest, but those rumours have quietened in recent weeks.

Finally, Alex Collado is also returning after a second unsuccessful spell at Elche. The attacking midfielder has failed to make an impact, and is expected to leave again on loan or permanently – he has just a year left on his deal and is not part of their plans.