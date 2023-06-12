Barcelona move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco hinges on departure of forward

Barcelona must decide on whether or not to execute their buy option on Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, and increasingly it is looking unlikely.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the Belgium international in recent months, and MD set their buy clause, secured during a deal for Memphis Depay to go the other way, at €16m.

However the most recent reporting is that their interest in pulling the trigger is cooling. Now the Catalan daily claim that Carrasco will only arrive in Catalonia should Ferran Torres leave the club.

In theory, that is not unlikely, with Barcelona probably open to a sale. However the minimum price that has been set for a deal for Torres is €40m. With just 18 starts in 45 games, and a generally underwhelming campaign, the likelihood of that offer arriving seems somewhat remote.

While Torres still retains sales value due to his age and potential, he has done little to justify the €55m price tag when he arrived at Camp Nou. Convincing another side to take that risk on him is a different matter.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images