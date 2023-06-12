Barcelona linked with move for Arsenal right-back target as Deco influence begins

While in recent weeks it appears to have been reduced from top priority to secondary matter to be dealt with, Barcelona are still in need of a right-back. Jules Kounde performed admirably in the role for the most part, but the lack of a natural option there continues to limit the Blaugrana.

As per Sport, incoming Sporting Director Deco has taken a liking to Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old enjoyed a good season at the Jose Zorrilla, given it was his first as a senior player. With strong defensive attributes and an imposing physique, he has caught the attention of many this season.

With Valladolid relegated this season, they will likely look to sell Fresneda this summer, getting as close to his €20m release clause as they can for him.

The report goes on to point out that his agency have linked Fresneda to over 30 clubs this season, the strongest connections attributed to Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United. None appear to have made a move for him yet though.

While Fresneda’s potential is clear, there appears to have been a concerted effort to get his name out there, and it should be recalled that he started less than half of La Pucela’s games this season. If the Blaugrana feel they have the right-back of the future, his price tag will look small, but at present, he appears to be in the rough phase of diamond-hood.

Newcastle, Arsenal, Milan and Atletico de Madrid