Atletico Madrid to miss out on South Korean star Kang-In Lee

Atletico Madrid are set to miss out on Real Mallorca playmaker Kang-In Lee, after negotiations between the two sides hit the rocks.

The South Korean star is not short of suitors this summer, with Relevo claiming that Atletico Madrid’s interest is alongside Premier League teams and others from Europe too.

However they say that with 99.9% certainty, he will not head to the Metropolitano this summer. The two sides have been unable to get close to a deal, despite suggestions that Los Rojiblancos might include the likes of Rodrigo Riquelme in a deal to bring the price down.

The South Korean star has a release clause of €25m, a figure Atletico clearly considered too much. Kang-In has scored 6 goals and assisted 7 times in his 36 La Liga games this season, despite playing for the fourth-lowest goalscorers in the division. As a percentage of their goals, Kang-In contributed to a 35.1% share. Those numbers, the potential publicity he can bring in South-East Asia, and his obvious talent, make a departure from Real Mallorca fairly likely this summer.