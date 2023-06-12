Aston Villa Sporting Director target Monchi meets with Sevilla to discuss future

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi has met with the club hierarchy to discuss his future, but has left that meeting without a satisfactory conclusion.

The legendary transfer guru is reportedly a target for Aston Villa this summer after missing out on Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany, and has asked the club to leave his contract, citing mental exhaustion.

Sevilla have told Monchi that they he can leave for free, if he does not join another club, but otherwise he must pay his release clause, equivalent to a year of his salary, as per Relevo.

The two met on Monday and the status quo was maintained. Sevilla President Jose Castro had previously said he hopes Monchi rethinks things and continues with the club, and Monchi did continue to discuss Sevilla’s plans for the transfer window. However he maintained his desire to leave the club, and wants to do so without payment. As such there have been no real advances in the situation.

If Sevilla were to lose Monchi it would be a major blow to them, in the short, medium and long-term. He has more or less implemented the entire recruitment structure himself, and although he had a down year last summer, has proven time and again to be one of the best in the business. In addition to that, it would create a power vacuum, and surely disrupt Sevilla’s plans for this summer.