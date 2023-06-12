Analysis: When will Real Madrid sign Jude Bellingham?

Real Madrid are expected to spend vast sums in the coming months as part of a squad rebuild.

Los Blancos ended the 2022/23 campaign with just a Copa del Rey title after falling short in their La Liga and Champions League defences.

Carlo Ancelotti has ridden out a storm of pressure on his position at the club and he will stay in Madrid for at least another 12 months.

Karim Benzema’s move to Al Ittihad has hit Ancelotti’s plans as he expected the French striker to join other veteran players in signing short term extensions.

England captain Harry Kane is on the rumoured list of Benzema replacements, but Ancelotti could also opt for a quick fix, and push for a 2024 free transfer swoop on Kylian Mbappe.

However, as the speculation over a new striker continues, Real Madrid are edging closer to completing a long awaited move for Kane’s international teammate Jude Bellingham.

Widespread reports have confirmed Borussia Dortmund have accepted a €103m fee for the 19-year-old in a key step in the talks.

Bellingham will miss out on England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers this week though injury but that will not impact his move to Madrid.

The setback could delay an anticipated medical, depending on the severity of it, and push a deal back to late June/early July.

Real Madrid want the deal completed before they fly to the USA for a preseason tour, with an expected departure date of around July 15.

Bellingham is set to head off on a brief summer break, after being released from England camp, ahead of the majority of his off season at the end of June.

That gap is likely to be the window of opportunity for a deal to be wrapped up, as Real Madrid want him on the plane to the USA, but with the midfielder also granted his full break.

The week starting June 26 could be a key date for the diary, as it arrives after the international window, and allows Bellingham’s injury to settle before a medical, and the final details with Dortmund to be signed off.