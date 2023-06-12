Al Hilal want Neymar deal

Former Barcelona star Neymar could be the next big name heading for Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League are plotting a string of huge summer signings on the back of Al Nassr bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of 2023.

Despite missing out on a deal, to sign Neymar’s former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, Al Hilal are now looking at the Brazilian himself.

PSG are looking for a way to untangle themselves from Neymar’s contract at the club, and their vocal fanbase are determined to remove him from the French capital.

As per reports from USA outlet CBS Sports, Al Hilal are looking at the potential of a deal, but they will only offer €45 as a transfer fee, due to their increased salary offer.

Al Hilal are expected to send a delegation to Paris in the coming days, to open talks with the PSG ownership, and despite a proposed fee below his valuation, it would represent a problem solved for the Ligue 1 champions.