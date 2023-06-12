7 and 11 shirts vacated by Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio snapped up by Real Madrid stars

Real Madrid are to go through something of a change of cycle this summer, with Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard all leaving this summer, while Jude Bellingham is set to arrive. It means a shift of focus in terms of star power too.

Karim Benzema’s number nine is yet to be take on by anyone, but Eden Hazard’s number ‘7’ has been quickly inhabited by Vinicius Junior, who was previously wearing the number 20 shirt. Rodrygo Goes has also taken Asensio’s ’11’ shirt, after wearing number 21.

New signing Fran Garcia was presented on Monday, calling it a dream fulfilled to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, and will wear Vinicius’ number 20.

Jude Bellingham is yet to be officially announced by Real Madrid, and if he wants his favoured number 22 shirt, he will have to ask Antonio Rudiger to give it up. Currently the free numbers are 9, 14, and 21, although that may well change if further exits occur.