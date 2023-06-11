Xavi Hernandez wants buy-back option for Ansu Fati if youngster leaves Barcelona this summer

Having had their viability plan approved by LaLiga earlier this week, Barcelona can now begin the process of executing their plans for this summer’s transfer window.

However, while there are multiple operations ongoing regarding potential incomings, Barcelona need to sell players in order to register arrivals, and they have recently placed three players on the transfer list.

One of these is Ansu Fati, although the young forward does not want to leave Barcelona this summer. Xavi Hernandez wants to let Fati depart as he cannot guarantee him regular playing time, and he expects the 20-year-old to attract a large fee which will help with the club’s financial issues..

However, while Xavi wants Fati to leave this summer, he does want a buy-back clause inserted into any prospective deal, according to MD. This would allow Barcelona to re-purchase him in the future, should they deem it to be necessary.

Fati’s situation will be one to watch this summer. He clearly does not want to leave Barcelona, but club officials certainly appear to be pushing him out of the door.