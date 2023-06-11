Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes considering number changes at Real Madrid next season

This summer, Real Madrid players will have the choice of taking over some of the most famous numbers in the club’s history, following the departures of several first team stars.

With Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio all having left, it means that numbers 7, 9 and 11 will be free at Real Madrid for next season. This could tempt a number switch out of a handful of players, two of which could be Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

According to Relevo, Vinicius is contemplating using either 7 or 11, although he feels attached to the number 20, having worn it at Flamengo and also during the last couple of years at Real Madrid.

Rodrygo wants to wear 10, currently held by Luka Modric. However, amid rumours that the Croatian could be about to head to Saudi Arabia, it could allow the 22-year-old to claim his cherished number.

Jude Bellingham also has choices of his number, ahead of his arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid want him to take 7, although the 19-year-old would prefer either 22, held by Antonio Rudiger, or 5, Jesus Vallejo’s number.

Real Madrid will have a new-look squad next season, and this is likely to include new numbers for players, although final decisions are not set to happen for another few weeks.