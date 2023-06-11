Sevilla to play Manchester City in UEFA Super Cup final following conclusion of Champions League

Last week, Sevilla booked their place in next season’s UEFA Super Cup, having wrapped up their seventh Europa League title by defeating Roma after penalties in the final in Budapest.

Los Nervionenses now know who they will be playing in that match, following the conclusion of the Champions League on Saturday night.

Manchester City took on Inter Milan in the Champions League final, with the Premier League champions completing a remarkable treble, courtesy of a 1-0 win in Istanbul, with Spanish international Rodri scoring the winner for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sevilla and Man City faced each other in the Champions League group stages during the 2022/23 season, with Man City winning both matches as Los Nervionenses ended up third in the group, which allowed them to make their incredible run to the Europa League title.

It will be Sevilla’s seventh UEFA Super Cup final, although they have only won one out of the previous six. They will certainly hope that they can add their second next season.