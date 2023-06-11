Segunda Division play off final tied as Levante draw at Alaves

The final spot in the 2023/24 La Liga season will be decided in a play off final second leg between Levante and Alaves.

Both sides secured a play off place, after battling in a mammoth 46-game regular season, and getting through two legged semi finals.

However, the fight to join automatic qualifiers Granada and Las Palmas will now come down to one match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on June 17.

The two teams battled out a 0-0 draw in their final first leg clash, in the Basque Country, on a night of few chances at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Alaves came closest to a breakthrough in the closing stages as Toni Moya was denied from a free kick but there was to be no breakthrough.

The second leg will take place at Levante’s home next week in a one off showdown to try and clinch an immediate top flight return, after the pair slipped out of La Liga in 2022.

Images via Levante CF