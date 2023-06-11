Robin Le Normand reveals Didier Deschamps wanted him for France before Spain decision

When Luis de la Fuente announced his Spain squad last Friday for next week’s UEFA Nations League finals, one of the big stories was Robin Le Normand’s inclusion.

Le Normand, who was born in France and came through the youth academy at Ligue 1 side Brest, received Spanish citizenship last month having lived in Spain for the last seven years, following his move to Real Sociedad in 2016.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (via Relevo), Le Normand admitted that the decision to pledge his allegiance to Spain was one that was very easy.

“After eight years in Spain, growing up and training here with La Real. They have given me a lot and after this, receiving a call from the directors of the Federation and the coach, the decision is very easy.”

Before he made his decision, Le Normand revealed that Didier Deschamps, head coach of Les Bleus, asked him to represent the country of his birth.

“Deschamps told me he was looking at me and valued me, but that didn’t change anything in my head. I thanked him for valuing me, that’s very good, but Spain was there for me from the first minute. I feel very happy in Spain.”

Le Normand will hope to make his Spain debut when they take on Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on Thursday. He has an excellent chance of being selected alongside Aymeric Laporte, following an excellent season with Real Sociedad.