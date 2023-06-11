Real Madrid considering move for €100m-rated Bundesliga forward as Karim Benzema replacement

Following Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad earlier this week, Real Madrid are now on the lookout for a new starting striker, and there have been several names linked with making the switch to the Spanish capital.

Two of those that have been heavily linked are Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, which the latter being the favoured option, although it has also caused clashes between Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti.

Another option that has now emerged for Real Madrid is Randal Kolo Muani, with Bild reporting that there is interest in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who had an excellent 2022/23 season, notching up 15 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, several other clubs are interested in signing Kolo Muani, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Frankfurt are reportedly looking for €100m in order to part with Kolo Muani this summer. Although it is a steep price, the Frenchman could be a long-term solution for Real Madrid, given that he is only 24.