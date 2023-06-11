Pep Guardiola hails unbelievable Manchester City Champions League win

Pep Guardiola was almost lost for words as Manchester City clinched a first ever Champions League title.

City balanced the pressure, as they sealed a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul, as Spain star Rodri netted the crucial winning goal in Istanbul.

The chance to end City’s long wait for a Champions League title was a huge motivation for Guardiola after losing out to Chelsea in the 2021 final.

Guardiola had not won a European title since leaving Barcelona, as a major negative levelled against him, despite his domestic dominance in Manchester.

Victory in Turkey was a crowning achievement for Guardiola, and he was filled with pride at full time, after finally ending his European hoodoo in the Etihad Stadium.

“People say I have to win trebles every season. I’m a good manager, but I like this competition for the fact we won it. it’s part of history and players will be remembered for the rest of their lives”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

Guardiola’s team achieved a trophy treble not witnessed in English football since Manchester United’s glorious 1999 campaign.

On the back of winning the Premier League and FA Cup titles, Guardiola has now elevated himself to a new level, with the former Barcelona boss stating his honour at being compared to United icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

