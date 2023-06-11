New offers comes in for Ilkay Gundogan as Champions League winning captain prepares to decide his future

On Saturday night, Ilkay Gundogan completed a lifelong dream. Having lost in the Champions League final in 2013 and 2021, he was finally a victor in 2023, as Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

The match could end up being his final one for Man City. His contract expires later this month, and although he has an offer from the European champions, he has yet to decide where his future will be.

Barcelona have also submitted a contract proposal to Gundogan, whom they have reached a verbal agreement with. However, they aren’t the only teams to have sent an offer, with Sport reporting that Al-Ittihad and Borussia Dortmund have both done so in recent days.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly submitted a mammoth offer, and he would be teammates with former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema, who confirmed his move earlier this week. Dortmund want Gundogan to return as a replacement for the outgoing Jude Bellingham.

Gundogan is expected to decide his future next week, once the Champions League triumph has properly sunk in. Barcelona hope that they are the ones to be victorious in the race for his signature, but these new offers will complicate things.