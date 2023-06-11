Manchester United ready to exit Harry Kane talks

Real Madrid could be unopposed in their summer pursuit of Harry Kane’s after a key Premier League change.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with a move for the England captain as part of a planned squad rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Kane, and the Italian coach wants to bring him to Madrid, if the two clubs can reach an agreement, in the coming weeks.

Spurs’ initial €115m valuation of Kane was rumoured to have put Real Madrid off making an immediate offer and new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglu is hoping to convince Kane to stay.

As per reports from The Times, Real Madrid’s key rival in the race for Kane, Manchester United, are ready to withdraw their interest in him.

United are also unwilling to meet Spurs’ current position, over a possible fee, and that could give Real Madrid a boost, with United likely to focus on other transfer targets.