Luka Modric’s Real Madrid future in doubt following enticing contract proposal from Saudi Arabia

Luka Modric has been a magnificent servant for Real Madrid over the last 11 years, and he has been one of their most important players throughout a spell of continued dominance for Los Blancos.

Now aged 37, Modric continues to be a key player under Carlo Ancelotti, although there is a growing sense that he could be set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

According to Cope, Modric has received a “very succulent” contract proposal to play in Saudi Arabia, and given the nature of the offer, he is said to be serious considering his future at Real Madrid.

Modric has continually reaffirmed his desire to remain at Real Madrid next season, and there have been reports that he has signed a one-year contract extension, although official confirmation has been lacking.

It is a similar case to Karim Benzema, who left Real Madrid suddenly at the end of the season to join Al-Ittihad. Modric may decide to join his former teammate in the Middle East, which would see another experienced campaigner leave Los Blancos this summer.