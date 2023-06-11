Jude Bellingham ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers

Real Madrid transfer target Jude Bellingham will not join up with England’s Euro 2024 qualifying camp this month.

Bellingham was included in Gareth Southgate’s initial squad for the incoming games against Malta and North Macedonia in the coming days.

Southgate’s charges kicked off their potential road to Euro 2024 with successive wins, against old foes Italy and Ukraine, with Bellingham starting in midfield in both matches.

However, Southgate has now made the call to remove Bellingham from his panel, due to a knee injury, which disrupted a demanding end to his club season at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham’s injury is not a long term concern and his proposed move to Madrid is not expected to be disrupted.

As it stands, Los Blancos are prepared to pay €103m for the 19-year-old, plus up to 30% of the deal in performance related variables.

The total cost of the deal could eventually rise to around €134m, if they are fulfilled, across a five year contract.