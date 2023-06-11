Jagoba Arrasate wins Johan Cruyff Award following historic season with Osasuna

Several managers had excellent 2022/23 campaigns with their respective clubs. Xavi Hernandez guided Barcelona to their first LaLiga title in four years, while Imanol Alguacil led Real Sociedad to Champions League qualification for the first time in over a decade.

There would have been several worthy winners of the Johan Cruyff Award, given to the best coach of the year. For 2022/23, it was been awarded to Jagoba Arrasate, as per MD, whose Osasuna side had an incredible season.

Los Rojillos finished seventh in LaLiga, which ensured their place in a European competition for the first time in their history. They will play in the Europa Conference League, although there are doubts about this with UEFA having opened an investigation into the club.

On top of that, Osasuna also reached only their second Copa del Rey final in their history, although they narrowly lost out to Real Madrid.

It’s safe to say that Arrasate is a worthy winner of the award, and he will hope that his Osasuna side can do even better next season.