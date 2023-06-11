Jagoba Arrasate hoping for positive outcome from UEFA’s match-fixing investigation

Earlier this season, it was reported that UEFA had opened an investigation into Osasuna, following their qualification for next season’s Europa Conference League.

The investigation surrounds instances of match-fixing, which occurred approximately 10 years ago. In January, several members of the then-board of directors were convicted of crimes of “misappropriation, accounting crime, falsification of documents and sports corruption”.

UEFA are investigating to determine whether the club itself was involved, or if it was just a few board members. If they are found guilty, it is likely that they would be excluded from Europe next season.

Speaking to Cope (via MD), Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate hopes that his side will be able to take their place in the Europa Conference League.

“We do not have a quiet day. We earned the right to play in the Europa Conference League on the pitch, and I hope that’s what prevails.

“(The match-fixing scandal) is an issue from a long time ago which comes out now. There was a sentence that was handed down but now we are worried again, especially because of our ignorance of how these things work.”

It would be a shame if Osasuna were to miss out on playing in Europe, although Athletic Club will be hoping for a favourable outcome for them, as they would inherit the Europa Conference League spot if Los Rojillos are excluded.