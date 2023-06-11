Interest grows in Renan Lodi as Atletico Madrid prepare to sell out of favour defender this summer

Renan Lodi is expected to have played his final game for Atletico Madrid, with a departure this summer looming extremely large.

The Brazilian defender spent last season on loan at Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, who remain interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

However, they aren’t the only side interested in purchasing Lodi, with Benfica interested in signing him as they require a new left back, following the departure of Alejandro Grimaldo to Bayer Leverkusen.

MD have now reported that no less than five Brazilian clubs are interested in bringing Lodi back to his homeland, these being: Corinthians, Santos, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atletico Paranaense.

Lodi has no future at Atletico, despite them looking to sign a new left back this summer following the long-term injury suffered by Reinildo Mandava earlier this year. Lodi has reportedly fallen out with Diego Simeone, which led to his move to Nottingham Forest.

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to be short on offers for Lodi this summer, and they will certainly look to accumulate as much as possible from his sale.