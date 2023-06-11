Ilkay Gundogan still undecided over Manchester City future

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has confirmed he is still undecided on his future at the club.

Barcelona have been consistently linked with a free transfer move for the Germany international as part of major changes at the La Liga champions.

Gundogan has constantly stated his desire to wait until the end of the 2022/23 season before making a firm decision on his next step.

The 32-year-old carved his name into club history this weekend as he lifted the Champions League title in Istanbul.

Gundogan has now led City to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, as part of an incredible campaign run-in.

Pep Guardiola is confident his skipper will accept a 12 month extension in Manchester, but in the immediate aftermath of the final, Gundogan admitted he is unsure.

“I’m very happy, as for the future? I still don’t know”, he said at full time.

Gundogan will be allowed an extended break, before joining up with the Germany squad for their trio of friendly matches this month, due to his involvement in the final.

As Euro 2024 hosts, Germany do not need to qualify, but Gundogan is expected to play some part in friendlies against Ukraine, Poland and Colombia.