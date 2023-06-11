Hector Bellerin to sign long-term contract upon return to Real Betis this summer

Less than six months after leaving Barcelona to sign for Sporting CP, Hector Bellerin is set to return to Spain, albeit with another of his former clubs.

Bellerin was on loan at Real Betis from Arsenal during the 2021/22 season, where he made 23 appearances in LaLiga. The 28-year-old is now set to return to Los Verdiblancos this summer, having finalised an agreement to re-join as a free agent, as per MD.

Bellerin participated in Joaquin Sanchez’s tribute match last week, and he took the opportunity of being back in Seville to agree terms on a long-term contract with Betis, believed to be four or five years.

Having only signed for Sporting in January, Bellerin will leave in the next few weeks after only penning a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season. He played 13 games for the Portuguese giants, with only six of those as a starter.

Given that he only played seven matches for Barcelona in the first half of 2022/23, Bellerin will hope that he can nail down a starting berth when he join Real Betis next month.