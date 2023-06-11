Girona to miss out on re-signing Taty Castellanos as Argentine striker nears next move

Girona had an excellent first season back in LaLiga during 2022/23, although they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League after losing to Osasuna on the final day.

Still, it was an excellent campaign for the Catalan side, who had many players stand out. Aleix Garcia was many people’s Player of the Season, while the likes of Oriol Romeu and Arnau Martinez also received plenty of plaudits.

Taty Castellanos also starred, scoring 13 goals in 35 appearances, including four in one match during Girona’s famous victory over Real Madrid in April.

Castellanos was a well-loved figure among Girona supporters, although unfortunately for them, he won’t be returning next season. As per MD, the 24-year-old is close to joining Benfica, who have triggered his €15m release clause at New York City.

In better news for Girona fans, the club is reportedly close to signing Daley Blind, which would be a sensational coup for the Catalan side.