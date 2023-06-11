Gareth Bale infuriates Real Madrid fans following Lionel Messi admission

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul, former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale was involved in pre-match promotion events for the occasion.

In a piece with 433, Bale was asked a series of questions regarding the Champions League, as well as his own experience in the competition, which he won five times during his time with Real Madrid.

However, Bale irritated a whole host of Real Madrid supporters when he stated that Lionel Messi was the greatest player to have won the Champions League, rather than any of his former teammates.

🐐 ¿El mejor jugador en ganar una Champions League? 😳 Gareth Bale: "Lionel Messi". Vía 433 pic.twitter.com/NMmhsQOhlJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 10, 2023

Many pointed towards the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, who formed the deadly “BBC” trio alongside Bale and Karim Benzema, won more Champions League titles, with the Portuguese also being the record scorer in the competition’s history.

There has been no love lost between Bale and Real Madrid since his exit in 2022, with the Welshman’s last few years at the club having soured his reputation among Madridistas, and this admission certainly won’t help that.