Gabri Veiga opens up on his Celta Vigo future amid interest from Real Madrid and the Premier League

One of the transfer sagas to come out of Spain this summer will likely revolve around Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old had a sensational 2022/23 season, in which he broke onto the scene for Celta Vigo.

As a result of Veiga’s impressive performances, Celta are resigned to losing him, as he currently has a €40m release clause in his contract, which is expected to be triggered this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Newcastle United all reported to be interested.

Veiga is currently on international duty with Spain’s U21s ahead of the U21 Euros in Romania and Georgia, which begins later this month. Speaking to the media (via Relevo), Veiga admitted that he is not thinking about his future at the moment.

“I don’t think about my future. I want to live in the present and be with the National Team. What I want is to be at the Euros, because there is still the final list (to be decided), and then to win the tournament.”

Celta Vigo are now prepared to negotiate for Veiga this summer, so €40m will be required if any club wishes to sign him. However, it is expected that he will depart.