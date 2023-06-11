Barcelona slap €80m asking price on forward attracting interest from Newcastle United

The next few weeks are expected to be very busy for Barcelona, as they prepare to make at least two sales before the end of June.

As per the rules of their viability plan, this would allow them to register new signings, with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan likely to be the first two names through the door. Both players see their contracts at Athletic Club and Manchester City respectively expire on the 30th of June, and Barcelona want to register them as soon as possible.

As such, Barcelona want to make sales as soon as possible, and one of those that could leave is Raphinha. The Brazilian winger, who had a promising first season at the club, is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, as per Sport.

The same report also states that Barcelona will not listen to offers below €80m for Raphinha, who wants to remain in Catalonia but could be forced out of the door if Barcelona cannot sell any of their transfer-listed players before the end of the month.

It would be a shame for Raphinha if he were to be forced out of the door, with him having had a very good first season at Barcelona. However, with Ousmane Dembele back from injury, there’s no guarantee that he would be a regular starter in 2023/24.