Barcelona prepared to let exciting forward leave this summer despite promising 2022/23 season

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, with Xavi Hernandez requirements several reinforcements as he looks to build on last season’s success in LaLiga.

However, as per the rules of their viability plan, Barcelona will also be required to sell a number of players before new signings can be registered, meaning that there could be significant sales this summer.

Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie have all been placed on the transfer list, and Sport have now reported that Barcelona are preparing to listen to offers for Ez Abde, who has attracted interest from clubs in Spain, England and Germany.

Abde had an excellent 2022/23 season with Osasuna, as he helped them to qualify for the Europa Conference League, as well as reaching the Copa del Rey final. Despite this, Xavi Hernandez is unconvinced over his ability to play regularly for Barcelona.

If Abde does leave, Barcelona will only entertain a permanent departure, which would rule out Osasuna from re-signing him on loan. Barcelona also want to insert a buy-back clause into any deal for the 21-year-old.

Should Barcelona sell Abde (and/or Fati) this summer, it would likely mean that they move for Yannick Carrasco, although that deal has currently been put “in the fridge” for the time being.