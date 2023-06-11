Barcelona lining up move for Senegalese wonderkid Mikayil Faye

Barcelona could be edging towards their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are expected to be busy in the coming months as Xavi aims to reinforce his squad for their La Liga title defence.

Key exits will need to be covered, after veteran players left the club in the final months of the 2022/23 season, and Xavi is looking to add youth and experience to his ranks.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are working on a deal to sign rising defensive star Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija in a €5m deal.

Faye has popped up on the radar of clubs across Europe, with Premier League side Chelsea and Bundesliga powerhouses Borussia Dortmund reportedly tracking the 18-year-old.

Faye, nicknamed ‘The Monster’ for his forceful defending and ability to burst out from the back, has been tipped as a future star for club and country, with his senior Senegal debut expected in 2023.