Barcelona could decide Franck Kessie’s future next week as Inter Milan re-enter with fray with proposed swap deal

After just one season at Barcelona, Franck Kessie could be set to leave this summer, as the club begin to put their viability plan into action.

Before Barcelona can register new signings, players must be sold, and Kessie is one of three that have been placed on the transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona want to orchestrate a sale before the end of June, and according to Sport, they will meet with Inter Milan officials next week in order to discuss a possible move. However, the Champions League finalists cannot afford to pay a transfer fee, and have instead proposed a swap deal.

Inter have offered Joaquin Correa and Denzel Dumfries, although neither play fits into Barcelona’s plans at this stage. However, they are interested in signing Marcelo Brozovic, whom they were linked with signing back in January.

One way or the other, Kessie’s future at Barcelona is expected to be decided in the very near future, as the Ivorian looks set to depart after just one year in Catalonia.