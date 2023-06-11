Atletico Madrid backed to sign Kang-In Lee by Spanish star playing in South Korea

Although a quiet summer transfer window is expected at Atletico Madrid, they are still planning to do a number of deals, one of which would be for Mallorca forward Kang-In Lee.

Lee had an excellent 2022/23 season with the Balearic club, as they narrowly missed out on qualifying for next season’s Europa Conference League. He is expected to be on the move this summer, and details of his new release clause have recently come to light.

Atletico, along with several Premier League sides, want to sign Lee this summer, and should they do so, it would be big for the club’s growth in South Korea, according to Osmar Ibanez (via Diario AS), who plays for FC Seoul in the K League 1.

“(Lee) is in the top-3 Korean players in Europe, alongside Tottenham’s Son and Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae. In Korea they are not so footballers, so they are more about following the footballer, rather than the team.

“Having a Korean player in your ranks and doing it well opens doors to that image business that they are looking for in the Asian market. That would benefit Atletico a lot.

“It seems like a lot of chance and probably if Kang-In Lee ended up signing for Atletico, the whole country would watch his games to see Kang-In Lee and support Atletico above any other team that did not have Koreans. If Atleti sign Kang-In Lee, all their matches will be seen in Korea”

Atletico Madrid will be in South Korea this summer as part of their pre-season preparations, and should they head there with Lee in their ranks, it could be a massive opportunity to grow their popularity in the region.