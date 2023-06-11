Antonio Rudiger would be delighted to see Kai Havertz sign for Real Madrid this summer

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at the end of the season, Real Madrid must now being the task of replacing the legendary French striker, which will be easier said than done.

Several names have been linked over the last couple of weeks, with two sticking out as top targets: Harry Kane and Kai Havertz. Real Madrid are interested in signing both, and they have begun initial negotiations with the latter’s representatives.

Antonio Rudiger played with Havertz at Chelsea, and continues to play with him at international level. When asked about the possibility of the 23-year-old joining Real Madrid (via Diario AS), Rudiger admitted that he would like to see it happen.

“I would be happy to play with Havertz again at club level. Unfortunately I can not say much about it because on the subject of transfers, my word is secondary. It’s the club’s decision.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid pursue a move for Havertz, but if they do, it is expected to be a long-drawn out process with Chelsea, although the Premier League are open to selling.