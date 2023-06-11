Antoine Griezmann closing in on Atletico Madrid record after outstanding 2022/23 season

After the difficult first half of the 2022/23 season, in which he rarely started for Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann turned his season around in dramatic fashion this year.

Following an impressive 2022 World Cup, with many considering him to have been one of the best players at the tournament, Griezmann carried on that form into domestic matters, where he helped Atletico turn around their own fortunes.

Los Colchoneros went on being just inside the top four to challenging Real Madrid for second, and Griezmann had a huge role in their turnaround. He regularly contributed with goals and assists, finishing on 15 and 16 respectively in LaLiga.

As per Diario AS, Griezmann has 157 goals in 344 appearances for Atletico, and he is closing in on the all-time goalscoring record at the club, which is currently held by the legendary Luis Aragones.

Aragones, who played for and managed Atletico Madrid, scored 172 goals for the club, and if Griezmann can replicate his efforts from 2022/23 in 2023/24, he would move join-top in the scoring charts, which is something that he will surely be aiming for.

Image via PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images