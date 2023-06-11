Analysis: Evaluating Real Madrid’s options to replace Karim Benzema this summer

Following Karim Benzema’s decision to join Al-Ittihad this summer, it means that Florentino Perez will be on the lookout for the new starting striker for Real Madrid this summer.

Benzema has left a giant void in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, with the Frenchman having been the talisman at Real Madrid for the majority of the last five years. Whoever comes in will have big shows to fill.

Real Madrid have been linked with several big names, with the latest being Lautaro Martinez. According to Sport, the Inter Milan forward is a “Plan C” option for Perez, providing that neither Harry Kane nor Kai Havertz can be signed. He would also be rather expensive, with Inter wanting €100m.

Having now been linked with several talismans, Real Madrid must now decide who is most equipped to replace Benzema, and it is an interesting debate.

Harry Kane

Of the names linked with Real Madrid, Kane is certainly the most prolific striker. Having been at Tottenham Hotspur for the entirety of his career, aside from the odd loan spell, the 29-year-old has been remarkable.

He is close to catching up with Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, and he has done so at a time that is well-known for underperforming. In the 2022/23 season, he scored a sensational 30 goals in a team that finished eighth in the table.

However, Kane could be difficult to sign, despite only having a year left on his current contract. Spurs are determined to get at least €100m, which for a far-from-young striker, could put Real Madrid off.

Kai Havertz

Havertz is the other player that has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. However, in terms of a Benzema replacement, he is the least suitable to fill that role, despite having played as a number nine regularly for Chelsea.

Havertz was signed as an attacking midfielder/right winger, where he regularly played for Bayer Leverkusen, and it is arguable that player in either of these roles would make him a better option. Unfortunately for him, Real Madrid do not require reinforcements in either of these roles, and especially for the price that he would cost.

Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani is a very interesting option, and there is scope to suggest that he is the best option for Real Madrid on this list. Aged just 24, he has many years ahead of him, and he has been playing at a very high level for Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the 2022/23 season, Kolo Muani scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists from striker, which is a very impressive feat. What will attract him to Real Madrid is his ability to link up with other players, especially considering the form of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. He will cost €100m, but it is figure that can be stomached for a 24-year-old.

Lautaro Martinez

Martinez is another very good option for Real Madrid, and aged 25, he is another one that could be relied upon for the next 10+ years. He scored 21 goals in 38 appearances for Inter in the 2022/23 season, which is very impressive return.

Compared to Kolo Muani, Martinez is a more prolific striker, and his all-round game is also very good. However, he does not have too much experience of playing as a lone striker, which could hinder his chances.

Nevertheless, as an option for Real Madrid, they could do far worse than splashing €100m on Martinez, and he is much better than a Plan C option. Given Inter’s financial issues, they could even look to lower the asking price, although the Nerazzurri could still stand firm.