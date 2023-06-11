Analysis: Are Barcelona ready to sell Ansu Fati?

Xavi faces a crucial summer as he looks to maintain a La Liga title defence in the next 12 months.

The former Spanish international enjoyed a positive end to the 2022/23 season as Barcelona secured a first Spanish top flight title since 2019.

However, the changing picture at Barcelona means he will be looking to make changes in the coming weeks, as part of a reshuffle in Catalonia.

After missing out on a potential deal to bring Lionel Messi back to the club, Xavi will reassess his options, with sales needed to generate transfer funds.

Despite the improving financial status of Barcelona, Xavi is still working within a tight transfer budget, as he looks to plan for the coming months.

As per reports from Marca, Xavi is considering a sale package for Ansu Fati, due to long term concerns over his ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

Fati’s early form sparked hopes of a generational talent at the Camp Nou following a brilliant start in the Barcelona first team.

However, despite the huge optimism on his trajectory, Fati’s injury issues have been a major issue for him and Xavi, as the the club plan for the next step.

Xavi has remained steadfast in his support of Fati, but with his contract at the club running until 2027, they are in a strong position to push for a high fee.

That scenario means Xavi faces a crucial call this summer, as this is the best chance Barcelona have to gain a maximum fee for the 20-year-old.

Premier League sides have previously expressed an interest in Fati, but without a concrete formalised offer, Xavi will be forced into a decision, as he is unconvinced over Fati’s ability to stay fit.

Fati remains determined to fight on at Barcelona, but if Xavi is pushed, if he could look to offload the former La Masia great hope, if he receives an offer in excess of €60m.