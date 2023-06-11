Barcelona

Alphonso Davies reveals Barcelona turned down chance to sign him before Bayern Munich move

Alphonso Davies is currently one of the best left backs in world football, and ever since joining Bayern Munich in 2019 for am-MLS record fee of $22m, he has proven to be an excellent purchase for the Bundesliga champions.

However, it all could have been so different, with Davies revealing to the Say Less podcast that Barcelona approached Vancouver Whitecaps over signing the Canadian international before he made the move to Bayern.

“Barcelona approached me but the President (Bartomeu) didn’t want me because I’m from Canada. This was what the press said, I don’t know if the President really said that, but I’m not going to lie, it kind of crushed my feelings.”

Since then, Barcelona have gone on to regret not signing Davies as he has continued to go from strength to strength. However, they will be feeling the blow less now, with Alejandro Balde equally proving himself since breaking into the first team.

