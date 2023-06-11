Alejandro Balde sets Barcelona Champions League target

Alejandro Balde is ready for a big season at Barcelona in 2023/24.

The Spanish international has continued his rapid rise in the last 12 months and he will be a key player in Xavi’s plans.

He is expected to be back in time for preseason training, as he continues his recover from an ankle injury, after missing out on La Roja’s UEFA Nations League games this month.

Balde will replace the outgoing Jordi Alba as Xavi’s first choice left back and he wants the team to build on their La Liga title momentum into the Champions League.

“Next season, we have to go all out for the Champions League. We’ve been eliminated in the group stage in two seasons and I think we have a team to compete,” as per reports from Marca.

Xavi has previously confirmed the club are prepared to leave Balde’s return until August, if his rehabilitation is delayed, due to his importance to the team.

Balde’s current deal in Catalonia runs until 2024, and the club are working on an agreement to tie him down until 2027, but their financial issues have delayed its registration.