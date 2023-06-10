Xavi has no plans to sell Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres will not be leaving Barcelona this summer despite growing transfer speculation.

The Spanish international has been linked with a possible move away from Catalonia after playing a reduced role in La Blaugrana’s march to a first La Liga title since 2019.

Xavi opted to utilise him as an impact player from the substitutes bench in the run in as he looked to maintain a consistent midfield and attack.

However, despite the potential incoming transfer interest in the former Manchester City winger, Xavi is determined to keep him at the club.

As per reports from Marca, Torres has been attracting interest from the Premier League, as part of a potential return to England, but Xavi will block an exit.

Xavi is confident a full preseason will bring him up to standard, in terms of fitness and confidence, and he wants the 23-year-old to play an increased role next season in the Champions League.