(WATCH) Rodri offers brilliant response over Champions League winner

Manchester City match winner Rodri produced a brilliant reaction after their 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola steered his team to a first ever Champions League title in his first win in the tournament since leaving Barcelona.

City were forced to battle to secure the trophy in Istanbul as Rodri scored one of their few chances on the night.

Rodri was asked about his reaction following the final whistle in Turkey, with a message over his omission over the 2021 final, as part of major turnaround for the Spain international.

“I wasn’t playing well in the first half, I was playing s**t to be honest. Finals are like that”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“It was not easy. What a team we’re up against.

“With the goal, I had in mind to hit it hard, but at that moment I placed it thinking it was the one I was going to have in the game.”

Rodri is expected to join up with the Spain camp in the coming days, ahead of their UEFA Nations League semi final, but he willbe given an extended break before coming in.