WATCH: Real Madrid TV appear to suggest that Los Blancos are signing Kai Havertz

It is shaping up to be a very busy transfer window for Real Madrid this summer. Following the departure of four first team players, including captain Karim Benzema, Florentino Perez will be tasked with finding suitable replacements.

Benzema’s will be the most important, as Carlo Ancelotti currently does not have a natural successor in his squad. Several names have been linked, including Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, who Real Madrid TV have possible leaked as a new signing.

They did a piece on Friday which showed several of Real Madrid’s international players with their respective national teams. Andriy Lunin (Ukraine) was highlighted, as was Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea, although a shot was Havertz, his international teammate, was also shown.

que estaban en Madrid TV mencionando a todos los internacionales y se les ha colado una toma de Havertz NOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/CEAxIxZeqR — MrDonkey (@MrDonkey23) June 8, 2023

Chelsea are open to selling Havertz, who struggled during the 2022/23 season, as did the vast majority of his teammates at the Premier League giants. Real Madrid seem to believe that he is a suitable successor to Benzema, although it remains to be seen whether they do indeed sign him.