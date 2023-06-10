(WATCH) Florentino Perez drops major Real Madrid hint on Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has sent Los Blancos fans into meltdown after his comments over the club signing Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was linked with a switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid last summer before eventually opting to sign a new contract in the French capital.

Despite Perez’s initial frustration over losing out, his stance remains unchanged over brining Mbappe to the club in the future, as he looks for a way out of PSG.

Mbappe’s current deal runs until June 2024, with a clause to extend it to 2025, needing to be activated by July, as he considers his options.

Perez was asked by a Real Madrid supporter on the street about the potential for a deal and he offered a straightforward and positive response.

Fan: “Will you sign Mbappé?” Real Madrid President Florentino Perez: “Yes, but not this year.” pic.twitter.com/8ptmjRFqGI — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 10, 2023

Florentino Pérez sobre fichar a Mbappé: pic.twitter.com/zu4TzdS0Ij — 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝟳𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗼 (@soymadr7dismo) June 10, 2023

“(Will you sign Mbappe?) Yes, but not this year!”

Perez’s comments hint at Real Madrid being confident Mbappe will not increase his bond in Paris, and will look to negotiate a free transfer exit in 2024, with a agreement possibly wrapped up in January.