Thomas Meunier prepared to reject Italian offers in favour of Barcelona move

Barcelona are expected to be active in this summer’s transfer window, and one area of Xavi Hernandez’s squad that is likely to be focused on is right back.

Currently, there is no natural in the first team squad, with Jules Kounde having been forced to fill in for the majority of the 2022/23 season, despite his preference being to play in central defence.

If Barcelona do decide to sign a new right back, one of their options is likely to be Thomas Meunier, and the Borussia Dortmund defender is open to waiting for Barcelona to make a move, according to Diario AS, despite having offers from Inter Milan and Juventus.

However, Meunier is only considered to be a “Plan B” option for Barcelona, whose preferred targets include Juan Foyth and Joao Cancelo, although their financial issues could put pay on a move for either.

With Barcelona continue to struggle financially, a new right back may not be signed this summer, especially considering how impressive Xavi’s side were defensively last season, despite having Kounde playing out of position.