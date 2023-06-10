Sevilla President Jose Castro on Monchi situation: “We hope and pray that he continues”

Less than a week after securing their seventh Europa League title, courtesy of a penalty shoot-out victory over Roma in Budapest, Sevilla have been rocked by reports that Monchi, the club’s, Sporting Director is considering leaving this summer.

Aside from a two-year stint at Roma, Monchi has spend his entire career at Sevilla, and has overseen much success in his role as Director of Football, firstly, and now Sporting Director. In recent days, he has been linked with taking on a similar role at Aston Villa.

Sevilla’s President, Jose Castro, have now spoken on the situation (via MD), and he has been frustrated by the timing of Monchi’s decision.

“We have been caught by surprise with the Monchi affair. Everything has been so fast that we have not yet digested the Europa League victory, with people so happy. In the end, this is news that is not pleasant, whether he stays or not.

“What I can say is that Monchi has a contract with Sevilla. That is the reality. I can’t say anything else about Monchi at the moment. We hope and pray that he continues with us.”

Castro’s remarks appear to align with reports that Monchi is set to end his time at Sevilla on bad terms, with the club also seemingly demanding that he pays his own buyout, should be decide to head to the Premier League.